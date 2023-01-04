IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says

    01:30

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

  • House of Representatives fails to elect new Speaker for first time in 100 years

    02:07

  • Hamlin injury brings NFL priorities, practices under scrutiny

    02:08

  • Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

    03:59

  • Barbara Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist

    01:57

  • Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplowing accident

    01:30

  • Delays and cancellations close out holiday travel season

    02:01

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

    01:37

  • Father of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out

    02:15

  • Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack

    01:34

  • Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    02:04

  • Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads

    01:30

  • Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 drones

    01:38

  • Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortage

    02:20

  • Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond

    02:16

  • Parents of suspect in Idaho University student murders speak out

    02:17

  • Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power

    01:37

Nightly News

Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

02:05

As Nancy Pelosi’s time as Speaker of the House comes to an end, NBC News’ Ali Vitali spoke with Democratic lawmakers Lauren Underwood, Angie Craig and Katherine Clark who reflected on Pelosi’s legacy and how she has paved the way for the next generation of strong female leaders.Jan. 4, 2023

  • University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says

    01:30

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

  • House of Representatives fails to elect new Speaker for first time in 100 years

    02:07

  • Hamlin injury brings NFL priorities, practices under scrutiny

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All