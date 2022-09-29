IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Naples, Florida recovering after Hurricane Ian rocked community

Nightly News

Naples, Florida recovering after Hurricane Ian rocked community

02:06

Hurricane Ian’s record-breaking storm surge forced Naples, Florida firefighters to get creative in their rescue efforts. NBC News’ Sam Brock spoke with residents about the shock and pain felt over the last 24 hours.Sept. 29, 2022

