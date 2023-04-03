IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

01:36

NASA announced the four astronauts who will orbit the moon as part of the Artemis II mission. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas to introduce the crew.April 3, 2023

