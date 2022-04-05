IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with Russians

    01:26
Nightly News

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with Russians

01:26

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei just set an American record of 355 days in orbit. He returned to Earth last week on a Russian space capsule with Russian cosmonauts. Vande Hei says that the war in Ukraine is very much on the minds of the American and Russian astronauts who lived and worked together in orbit.April 5, 2022

    NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with Russians

    01:26
