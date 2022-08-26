IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

02:19

Ahead of NASA's Artemis launch on Monday, NBC News’ Tom Costello sat down with current Artemis flight director Rick LaBrode and Apollo flight director Milt Windler from the Apollo mission control room. The control room has been restored as a museum for the day Apollo 11 landed on the moon.Aug. 26, 2022

