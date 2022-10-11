IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

Nightly News

NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

01:30

NASA’s “DART” mission proved to be a success after the spacecraft slammed into an asteroid and shortened its orbit even more than anticipated. NBC News’ Tom Costello shares more on the major accomplishment.Oct. 11, 2022

