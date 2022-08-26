NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

- UP NEXT
Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come01:38
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect01:44
Exclusive: Inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center ahead of the Artemis launch03:50
Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue01:33
IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats01:44
Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy01:55
Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws02:13
Uvalde school police chief fired in response to mass shooting01:45
5 million people under flood watch across Gulf Coast01:29
Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed01:41
Uvalde school police chief fired after intense public debate01:43
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial00:55
Psychedelic drug could help treat addictions, study shows03:45
30 years after Hurricane Andrew, survivors still shocked by the devastation01:29
New footage released of man attempting to breach FBI field office01:28
As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon01:37
Biden announces forgiveness of some student loan debt02:27
Democrats benefitting in primaries following Roe v. Wade reversal01:38
Teachers in Columbus, Ohio strike for third day01:32
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi01:26
- UP NEXT
Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come01:38
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect01:44
Exclusive: Inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center ahead of the Artemis launch03:50
Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue01:33
IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats01:44
Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy01:55
Play All