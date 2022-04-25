NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’

Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman to serve a long duration mission on the International Space Station. Watkins, a former NASA intern, began training in 2017 and is potentially on track to take on upcoming moon missions. She talks to NBC News’ Lester Holt about “the legacy of those who have come before” leading up to her big achievement. “This is a step in the direction of a very exciting future,” she says.April 25, 2022