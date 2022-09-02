IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

    01:41

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

    01:28

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

    01:32

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    315,000 new jobs added in August, report shows

    01:51

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

    02:09

  • List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court

    02:19

  • Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’

    01:33

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

  • NFL hall of famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:59

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

    01:38

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Trump lawyers, DOJ prosecutors face off in court over special master

    02:32

  • Jackson, Mississippi water crisis impacting 180,000 people

    01:44

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

Nightly News

NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

00:41

NASA said there’s a 60 to 80 percent chance that the weather will cooperate during tomorrow’s two-hour window for the Artemis launch. The first attempt was scrubbed on Monday morning because of trouble involving the engines. Engineers now believe the engine is in good condition.Sept. 2, 2022

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

    01:41

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

    01:28

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

    01:32

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All