NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later03:48
Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices01:34
- Now Playing
NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon01:45
- UP NEXT
Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered01:44
Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon01:32
Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says02:17
GOP projected to win House03:29
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster01:49
University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting02:21
Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border02:35
4 University of Idaho students murdered in home01:28
Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots01:41
RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country01:48
GOP eyes House majority, Trump expected to announce 2024 bid03:02
Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead01:29
Artist transforms potholes into mosaic pieces01:30
Hunger crisis in Kenya growing more severe02:13
Zelenskyy visits liberated city of Kherson01:53
Biden, Xi meet for three hours amid rising tensions01:39
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win01:50
Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later03:48
Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices01:34
- Now Playing
NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon01:45
- UP NEXT
Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered01:44
Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon01:32
Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says02:17
Play All