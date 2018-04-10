Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

NASA tracks Greenland glaciers to understand climate change

 

NBC’s Jacob Soboroff joined the flight for NASA’s Operation IceBridge to study changes in the thickness of sea ice and glaciers.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Lead crisis: Flint braces as Michigan shuts down free bottled water sites

Flint braces as Michigan shuts down its free bottled water sites

Flint Water Crisis
High teacher turnover helps fuel educators' march on statehouses

High teacher turnover adds fuel to march on statehouses

U.S. news
Trump Tower apartment where fire broke out had no working smoke detector

Site of Trump Tower fire had no working smoke detector

U.S. news
Pediatricians to lobby Congress for gun control laws

Pediatricians lobby against gun violence

Health news
Carolina Reaper pepper causes thunderclap headache, doctors say

'Thunderclap' headache came from hot pepper

Health news

World News

Syria strikes spotlight Israel's nightmare: an entrenched Iran

Iran and Trump are creating a nightmare scenario for Israel

World
Children suffer as war, famine devastate Yemen
Video

Children suffer as war, famine devastate Yemen

World
Inside the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico to U.S. border
Video

Inside the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico to U.S. border

Immigration
Message in a bottle connects across an ocean and decades
Video

Message in a bottle connects across an ocean and decades

News
Canadian bus crash mourners reeling as dead player misidentified

Dead player misidentified in Canada bus crash

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement