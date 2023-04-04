IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  AI's growing presence on apps like Snapchat raises concerns for parents

    Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting

Nightly News

Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting

01:57

The first responding officers of the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville are speaking out and sharing their experience during the tragedy. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more details on their quick response after the killer fired more than 150 rounds.April 4, 2023

Best of NBC News

