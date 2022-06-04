Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer00:24
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 9500:30
People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients02:30
Queen Elizabeth misses Jubilee concert01:30
- Now Playing
Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage02:15
- UP NEXT
Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs01:18
Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer02:12
President Biden and First Lady Jill evacuated to fire station as a small plane files in restricted air01:25
Michigan baby formula plant begins production but supply won’t hit shelves weeks02:14
Tropical system dumps heavy rain across South Florida01:55
Commencement Speeches for the Class of 202204:40
Training to help prevent school shootings01:37
Queen Elizabeth sits out of horse racing event01:16
Florida Governor’s policies stir up controversy01:53
Jobs report provides mixed news01:43
Former Trump trade advisor charged with contempt in Jan 6 hearings01:25
Uvalde police under pressure over active shooter response01:48
Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict01:39
President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this month as gas prices hit another all time high01:38
Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine02:04
Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer00:24
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 9500:30
People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients02:30
Queen Elizabeth misses Jubilee concert01:30
- Now Playing
Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage02:15
- UP NEXT
Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs01:18
Play All