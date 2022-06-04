Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

The nation is facing a dire shortage of lifeguards. The American Lifeguard Association says the shortage could close at least a third of the nation’s 309,000 public pools. During the pandemic, many lifeguards didn’t keep up with their required training, and with the strongest job markets in years, it’s down to who is offering the best pay. Some states are offering a larger salary or even bonuses as part of their recruiting efforts.June 4, 2022