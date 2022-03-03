National gas price average jumps after Russian invasion of Ukraine
01:29
Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter, but its exports are under a de facto ban after it invaded Ukraine. Exxon and Chevron say they plan to increase production, but it could take time and experts warn high prices may persist.March 3, 2022
