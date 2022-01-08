National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes
New Jersey is reporting active Covid outbreaks in more than 500 long term care facilities. The National Guard is arriving next week to help in more than a dozen – including a nursing home investigated by NBC News over its makeshift morgue overflowing with bodies.Jan. 8, 2022
