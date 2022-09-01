IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35
Nightly News

National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

01:35

In Jackson, Mississippi the National Guard is helping hand out clean water amid a growing emergency. At the treatment plant crippled by recent floods, water pressure has improved but people are still being told that it’s not safe to drink. The city’s mayor is staying hopeful, saying water could be restored in the “very near future.”Sept. 1, 2022

