National Guard soldier surprised at graduation by special message from deployed son
March 23, 202403:07

Nightly News

As the mom of a soldier and an active-duty Tennessee National Guard soldier herself, Jennifer Duggin knows that serving sometimes means missing big life events. That’s why she was moved to tears when her deployed son appeared on the big screen at her graduation. NBC News’ José Díaz-Balart has more in this week’s good news wrap-up.March 23, 2024

Best of NBC News

