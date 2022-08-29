IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    National intelligence director orders damage report from Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08
Nightly News

National intelligence director orders damage report from Mar-a-Lago search

02:08

The director of national intelligence has ordered a damage report as the Mar-a-Lago search fallout continues. As a judge seems likely to appoint a "special master" to review the materials, the DOJ told the court that the initial sorting of documents has been completed. Trump's team pushed back saying, “We have a lot of problems really accepting at face value everything that’s coming out of the DOJ these days.”Aug. 29, 2022

