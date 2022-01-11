IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions

02:01

In an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. efforts for a peaceful resolution and more. Jan. 11, 2022

