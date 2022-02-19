Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents
01:53
The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to use or buy certain powdered formula from Alimentum, Similac and EleCare, which are made by Abbott Nutrition, after four babies were hospitalized. It comes as parents were already facing a nationwide formula shortage due to surging demand and labor issues.Feb. 19, 2022
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time
02:26
80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story
01:59
Now Playing
Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents
01:53
UP NEXT
Millions recover from cross-country winter storm
01:04
States ease restrictions as pandemic enters next phase
01:43
Former police officer sentenced to two years in death of Daunte Wright