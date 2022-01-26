NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict
01:25
More American weapons arrived in Ukraine to help defend against a possible Russian invasion. President Biden says he’s close to deciding whether to move additional troops to Eastern Europe, though not inside Ukraine. NATO allies including Spain and Denmark are also deploying resources in the region.Jan. 26, 2022
