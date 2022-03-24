IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • St. Peter’s March Madness Cinderella story

  • How states are responding to high gas prices

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

    NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

    U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

  • Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable

  • Ukraine says Russian landing ship damaged

  • Biden says U.S. will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

  • Communities come together after devastating storms

  • Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

  • What to expect as Biden meets with NATO leaders

  • Tornado destroys homes in New Orleans suburb

  • Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings

  • Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84

  • NATO members meet as Russian invasion of Ukraine tests alliance

  • Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

  • Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg discusses NATO’s efforts to assist Ukraine, the difficulties of supporting Ukraine while not escalating the conflict with Russia, and NATO’s response if chemical weapons are used.March 24, 2022

