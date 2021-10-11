IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Navy engineer attempted to sell submarine secrets, FBI says

01:41

The Navy’s Virginia-class submarine can stay submerged for months and attack fast using highly classified nuclear technology. The FBI says Jonathan Toebbe attempted to sell its secrets to an unidentified country and his wife often acted as a lookout. According to documents he made multiple drops of restricted information believing he was selling it to a foreign spy, when in fact it was an undercover FBI agent.Oct. 11, 2021

