Nightly News

Navy Seal Candidate Dies After ‘Hell Week’

01:38

The U.S. Navy has identified Kyle Mullen as the sailor who died during “Hell Week,” a drill for those wishing to become Navy Seals. Mullen's cause of death is still unknown and an investigation is underway according to the Navy.Feb. 6, 2022

