The U.S. Navy has identified Kyle Mullen as the sailor who died during “Hell Week,” a drill for those wishing to become Navy Seals. Mullen's cause of death is still unknown and an investigation is underway according to the Navy.Feb. 6, 2022
Navy Seal Candidate Dies After ‘Hell Week’
