Navy SEALs spoke against Eddie Gallagher, leaked video interviews and documents reveal

In Navy tapes from 2018 obtained by the New York Times, Navy SEALs speak out against platoon chief Eddie Gallagher, alleging he was “perfectly okay with killing anybody” and targeted civilians, women and children. Correction: A previous version of this description misstated President Trump’s action in regard to Gallagher. The president dismissed punishment handed out to Gallagher by a military jury, reversing his demotion; he did not pardon Gallagher.