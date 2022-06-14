NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie interviews Amber Heard just two weeks after the actress lost in a multi-million dollar defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard says she stands behind “every word” of her testimony, but that she never wanted to go to trial. She reveals that she wanted to settle and move on with her life. Heard reflects on the chaos on social media and pandemonium outside the courthouse. June 14, 2022