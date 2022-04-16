Exclusive: US Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson on Russian and Chinese Activities in Latin America

NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart interviews the new Commander of SOUTHCOM, General Laura Richardson. She warns that Russia and China may soon increase their efforts to destabilize Latin America by spreading misinformation through social media and government-run news channels. Richardson says China is pumping hundreds of billions of dollars to help build dams and ports which may have a duel use as military operations in the region amplifying the threat to the U.S."April 16, 2022