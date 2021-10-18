NBC News Exclusive: Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks out

Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo was fired just six months into his tenure. Acevedo says he was fighting corruption and punished for accusing city commissioners of interfering with investigations, but critics cite several missteps for his ouster. Acevedo speaks exclusively with NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez about the ''embarrassing episode'' in his 35-year career, his biggest regret and more.Oct. 18, 2021