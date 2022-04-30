NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to Ukraine

NBC News’ Courtney Kube has an exclusive look into how billions of dollars in military equipment is transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to Ukraine. With President Biden pledging another $20 billion in U.S. military assistance, the U.S. military is working overtime to deliver ammunition for 155-millimeter howitzers, which U.S. defense officials hope stops Russia’s new advances. The flight to the drop-off point in Poland takes ten hours, but how the weapons get to Ukraine is classified.April 30, 2022