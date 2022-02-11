NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden
In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, President Joe Biden discusses the growing number of states rolling back mask requirements, the tense standoff with Russia over Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation, where he is in his search for a Supreme Court nominee and more.Feb. 11, 2022
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden
