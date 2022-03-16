NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
After delivering a virtual address to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the “fairly difficult” negotiations with Russia, whether he believes the U.S. will reverse its decision not to supply fighter planes, and President Biden’s concern about World War III. “Nobody knows whether it may have already started,” Zelenskyy said. March 16, 2022
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
