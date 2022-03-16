IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Nightly News

NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

After delivering a virtual address to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the “fairly difficult” negotiations with Russia, whether he believes the U.S. will reverse its decision not to supply fighter planes, and President Biden’s concern about World War III. “Nobody knows whether it may have already started,” Zelenskyy said. March 16, 2022

