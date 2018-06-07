Feedback
NBC News Exclusive: Weinstein accuser Melissa Thompson speaks out

 

Melissa Thompson accused Harvey Weinstein of rape in a class action lawsuit filed on Friday and spoke to New York prosecutors on Monday. Weinstein pled not guilty and is insisting that any sex was consensual.

U.S. News

Lava from Kilauea wipes out two oceanfront communities
U.S. news
Samantha Bee returns to 'Full Frontal' after Ivanka Trump insult

U.S. news
A side-effect of preventing HIV with PrEP: Less condom use

Health Care
In the shadow of Uber's rise, taxi driver suicides leave cabbies shaken

U.S. news
U.S. evacuates China consulate staffers as illness mystery deepens

World

World News

Guatemala volcano survivor searches for 46 missing family members

World
U.S. evacuates China consulate staffers as illness mystery deepens

World
U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

World
Desperate search for loved ones after Guatemala volcano eruption
World
Bermuda legalizes same-sex marriage — again

OUT Politics and Policy
