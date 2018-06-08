Feedback
NBC News Exclusive: Weinstein accuser Melissa Thompson speaks out

 

Melissa Thompson accused Harvey Weinstein of rape in a class action lawsuit filed on Friday and spoke to New York prosecutors on Monday. Weinstein pled not guilty and is insisting that any sex was consensual.

Lava from Kilauea wipes out two oceanfront communities
Man sentenced to death in torture, murder of boy he thought was gay

Man beaten by Arizona officers wants police held accountable

Four Arizona police officers put on leave after video shows man's beating

Pizza deliveryman turned over to immigration authorities after stop at NYC Army base

Putin talks World War III and World Cup during annual call-in show

U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

What's included in the EU list of tit-for-tat tariffs? Bikes, bourbon, and fishing boats

Trump's policies could have 'severe consequences' worldwide, say global economists

Taliban leaders meet to consider Afghan government cease-fire offer

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
New prescription for opioid crisis: Hard-hitting ads that 'nail' the desperation

