NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice

Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 8801:39
Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader04:49
- Now Playing
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice03:00
- UP NEXT
Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion since Supreme Court decision02:09
Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension01:30
McKinney wildfire blazing through California and towards Oregon01:49
Death toll rises to at least 37 in Kentucky flash flood catastrophe02:06
23-year-old co-pilot dies after exiting plane without parachute01:58
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming01:27
Ohio bride sparks movement of donating wedding dresses and passing them onto others02:13
Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols passes away from natural causes01:42
Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling02:15
Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan01:29
Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fall02:11
15-year-old Minnesotan teenager raises $77,000 to build veteran’s memorial02:12
Electric bills skyrocket nationwide02:10
$1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb01:39
Police camera footage of events leading to Brianna Grier’s death released01:59
At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed in strike on prison detention center01:57
Unknown amount of Chinese space debris entered Earth’s atmosphere from free-falling rocket01:41
Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 8801:39
Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader04:49
- Now Playing
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice03:00
- UP NEXT
Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion since Supreme Court decision02:09
Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension01:30
McKinney wildfire blazing through California and towards Oregon01:49
Play All