  • Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 88

  • Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader

    NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice

    Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion since Supreme Court decision

  • Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension

  • McKinney wildfire blazing through California and towards Oregon

  • Death toll rises to at least 37 in Kentucky flash flood catastrophe

  • 23-year-old co-pilot dies after exiting plane without parachute

  • California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming

  • Ohio bride sparks movement of donating wedding dresses and passing them onto others

  • Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols passes away from natural causes

  • Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

  • Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

  • Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fall

  • 15-year-old Minnesotan teenager raises $77,000 to build veteran’s memorial

  • Electric bills skyrocket nationwide

  • $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb

  • Police camera footage of events leading to Brianna Grier’s death released

  • At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed in strike on prison detention center

  • Unknown amount of Chinese space debris entered Earth’s atmosphere from free-falling rocket

NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice

NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews the parents of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine veteran who went missing in Syria. Tice was detained at a checkpoint near Damascus in August 2012 and a month after a video of him apparently captured was posted. That was the last time Tice was seen. Debra and Marc Tice speak on their continued hope and action to find their son. Aug. 1, 2022

