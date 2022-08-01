NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice

NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews the parents of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine veteran who went missing in Syria. Tice was detained at a checkpoint near Damascus in August 2012 and a month after a video of him apparently captured was posted. That was the last time Tice was seen. Debra and Marc Tice speak on their continued hope and action to find their son. Aug. 1, 2022