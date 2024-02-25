IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary
Feb. 25, 202404:29

NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

NBC News has projected that former President Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary, defeating Nikki Haley in the state where she once served as governor. NBC News’ Garrett Haake and Kristen Welker have the story.Feb. 25, 2024

