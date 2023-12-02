NBC News visits children’s literacy program in Mississippi with Jennifer Garner

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Over the past several months, NBC News has traveled around rural America examining one factor that has led to generational poverty: illiteracy. Cynthia McFadden travels to Mississippi with Save the Children Ambassador Jennifer Garner to visit a new program aimed at improving children’s reading levels.Dec. 2, 2023

