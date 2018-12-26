NBC Nightly News year end credits

NBC Nightly News year end credits03:31
These are the women and men working every minute of every day to bring you "the story told Nightly."
NBC Nightly News year end credits03:31
Neighborhood comes together after gay couple’s pride flag removed from backyard01:06
White House Veterans Affairs Hotline marks one year since opening01:33
Christmas traditions bring millions together across the globe01:13
Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure01:03
California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper01:25