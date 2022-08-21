NBC Polls shows a mixed landscape for 2022 elections

Two months from election day and NBC News polls show a mixed picture for the 2022 landscape. Republicans now have a slim lead when it comes to Congressional picks. NBC’s poll indicated a shift in voters’ top issue from “cost of living” now to “threats to democracy.” 57% of respondents say the investigation of former President Trump should continue. An appeals court gave Republican senator Lindsey Graham a temporary reprieve from testifying in an investigation into Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result.Aug. 21, 2022