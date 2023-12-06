IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack, Israeli investigators say

    NCAA president proposes new division that would allow for student athletes to be paid

    Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

  • Popular streaming services partnering with competitors to bundle content

  • Presidents of MIT, UPenn and Harvard testify on Capitol Hill over rise in antisemitism on campuses

  • Massive home explosion in Arlington, Virginia during SWAT standoff

  • Israeli ground offensive against Hamas expanding farther south in Gaza

  • Millions in Pacific Northwest under flood alerts as multiple storms hit region

  • Small Illinois town comes together to save supermarket

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

  • What we know about the mysterious illness hitting dogs

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

  • U.S. warship shoots down drones in Red Sea

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

  • USS Carney responded after attacks on civilian ships in Red Sea, Defense officials confirm

  • New holiday tradition spreads joy throughout Maryland neighborhood

  • Growing number of misleading ads using AI to create fake celebrity endorsements

  • Controversial technology assisted in capture of suspected serial killer in Los Angeles

  • House Republicans gear up to launch formal impeachment inquiry into Biden

Nightly News

NCAA president proposes new division that would allow for student athletes to be paid

The NCAA president proposed for the first time that schools should be allowed to pay student athletes, with more than scholarships, and for an entirely new athletic division to be created. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky explains more about the potential new tier of college sports.Dec. 6, 2023

