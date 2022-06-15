IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

02:36

The governor of Montana has declared a state of emergency as Yellowstone National Park floods. Nearly 100 people in the region were airlifted after they were cut off by fast, rising water, and around 10,000 were evacuated from the park. Yellowstone is set to remain closed indefinitely though peak summer season is around the corner.June 15, 2022

