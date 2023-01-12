Nearly 25% of inpatients experience adverse events in hospitals, study finds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A new study examining patient data from 2018 found that nearly 25 percent of patients hospitalized experienced an adverse event, and more than one fifth of them were preventable. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the striking new data.Jan. 12, 2023

