IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Teen and friends shave their heads to support mother battling cancer

    02:51

  • New technology creates AI romantic partners for users

    03:15

  • Parts of Florida under flood alert as Arlene brings heavy wind and rain

    01:32

  • Federal judge declares Tennessee drag restriction law unconstitutional

    01:44

  • Suspect in disappearance of Natalee Holloway to be extradited to U.S.

    01:29

  • Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa

    02:02

  • Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in India

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrating the class of 2023

    04:15

  • Texas slammed with severe weather and tornadoes

    01:51

  • Family reunited after car was stolen with two-year-old child inside

    01:23

  • New details on days leading up to Jeffrey Epstein’s death revealed

    02:32

  • Over 100 people dead after catastrophic train derailment in India

    01:04

  • Apartment building in New Haven collapsed, injuring eight construction workers

    01:39

  • Biden addresses nation after passage of debt ceiling agreement

    01:53

  • Amazon agrees to pay more than $30 million for alleged privacy violations

    01:36

  • Out-of-control wildfires scorching Nova Scotia

    01:23

  • Tourists getting too close to wildlife in national parks, experts say

    01:25

  • Companies under fire as Pride Month kicks off

    01:57

  • Special counsel has recording of Trump discussing classified document: source

    02:28

Nightly News

Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in India

01:40

The death toll of a train crash in India that killed hundreds of people is expected to rise as investigators search through the wreckage. Nearly 1,000 people were injured in the crash. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports.June 3, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Teen and friends shave their heads to support mother battling cancer

    02:51

  • New technology creates AI romantic partners for users

    03:15

  • Parts of Florida under flood alert as Arlene brings heavy wind and rain

    01:32

  • Federal judge declares Tennessee drag restriction law unconstitutional

    01:44

  • Suspect in disappearance of Natalee Holloway to be extradited to U.S.

    01:29

  • Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa

    02:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All