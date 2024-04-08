IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive
April 8, 2024

Nightly News

Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

01:20

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date has been set for Israeli forces to carry out an offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Such an offensive is opposed by the Biden Administration, which is increasing pressure on Israel to negotiate a deal for a cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas for six months. NBC News' Hala Gorani reports.April 8, 2024

