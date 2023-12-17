IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Netanyahu hints at possibility of new negotiations to get hostages home

02:30

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted the door is not closed to new negotiations to get hostages held by Hamas home, as thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv in one of the biggest demonstrations since the war began. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.Dec. 17, 2023

