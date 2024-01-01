IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

Nightly News

Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

02:21

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the Israel-Hamas war will go on for “many more months,” telling the nation the Israel Defense Forces needs more time to defeat Hamas and rebuffing calls to resign after the war. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports.Jan. 1, 2024

