Nightly News

Netflix, Tesla, among others laying off hundreds of employees

01:49

High-profile layoffs are stacking up, especially in the technology industry. Amid low unemployment and a shortage of people willing to work, major companies are laying off hundreds and in some cases thousands of employees. Netflix, Tesla, and JPMorgan Chase are just a few of the big companies who have already laid off many workers.June 29, 2022

