    EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis

    02:20

  • RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals

    01:43

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released from federal custody on $250 million bond

    01:34

  • 100+ million Americans under winter weather alerts

    03:12

  • Holiday travel in chaos amid monstrous winter storm

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy meets with Biden in historic trip to D.C.

    03:39

  • New York nonprofit advocating for formerly incarcerated youths using a converted bus

    02:16

  • Winter storm expected to cause holiday travel chaos

    03:29

  • Police chief speaks on University of Idaho murders investigation

    01:41

  • Small businesses feeling the impact of inflation, higher costs

    01:36

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to U.S.

    01:27

  • How billionaire Mark Cuban is trying to revolutionize drug prices in America

    03:33

  • Massive winter storm may impact holiday travel

    04:12

  • Biden admin asks Supreme Court to lift Title 42

    02:33

  • Teen runs non-profit that has given away 40,000 toys to children in need

    01:34

  • Congressman-elect George Santos under scrutiny after bombshell report on his life

    01:40

  • 6.4 earthquake kills at least two in California

    01:34

  • Dangerous turbulence during Hawaiian Air flight leaves dozens injured

    02:26

  • How convenient are electric vehicle chargers? We set out on a road trip to find out.

    02:48

  • Twitter poll: Elon Musk should step down as CEO

    01:40

Nightly News

New AI technology ChatGPT raising questions about human creativity

01:58

ChatGPT is a new artificial intelligence technology that can write term papers, software and legal documents all in a matter of seconds, but it’s raising alarms about the value of human creativity. NBC News’ Jacob Ward explains why some are predicting the program could wipe out whole industries.Dec. 23, 2022

