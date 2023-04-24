IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of Americans stranded in Sudan war zone

    02:56

  • Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy

    01:33

  • Plane engine catches on fire after striking flock of geese

    01:31

  • Biden expected to announce 2024 run as soon as tomorrow, sources say

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    New AI tool describes surroundings to visually impaired people

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson leaves Fox, Don Lemon fired from CNN

    03:18

  • Disneyland park-goers evacuated after fire-breathing dragon prop becomes engulfed in flames

    01:18

  • Ohio flight makes emergency landing after fire

    01:43

  • Woman completes Boston Marathon months after coma

    02:02

  • Robberies of postal workers on the rise, prompting new calls for protection

    02:19

  • Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy after year of job cuts and store closures

    02:03

  • Biden set to launch re-election bid in coming days

    02:08

  • U.S. evacuates government personnel and their families from Sudan

    02:02

  • 7-year-old boy with cerebral palsy takes some of his first steps in front of kindergarten class

    03:19

  • Florida homeowner shoots at car with teens that went to wrong home delivering groceries

    01:53

  • Canadian authorities investigate $15 million heist

    01:43

  • Accused leaker began posting secrets more than a year ago, New York Times reports

    02:07

  • Abortion pill case returns to Fifth Circuit after Supreme Court decision

    01:58

  • Americans trapped in Sudan as first civilian evacuations begin

    02:01

  • One American killed in Sudan amid wave of violence

    01:17

Nightly News

New AI tool describes surroundings to visually impaired people

02:46

The app Be My Eyes has a new artificial intelligence tool that provides low vision or blind users with an audio description of whatever they are facing. NBC News’ Ellison Barber spoke with one user who is testing the virtual assistant and says it is helping him do more on his own.April 24, 2023

  • Thousands of Americans stranded in Sudan war zone

    02:56

  • Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy

    01:33

  • Plane engine catches on fire after striking flock of geese

    01:31

  • Biden expected to announce 2024 run as soon as tomorrow, sources say

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    New AI tool describes surroundings to visually impaired people

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson leaves Fox, Don Lemon fired from CNN

    03:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All