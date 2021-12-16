New blood test could change the way cancer is detected
GRAIL, a Silicon Valley startup, created the Galleri test, which can screen for more than 50 cancers by looking at blood for DNA shed by cancer tumors. If it sees that DNA, then it predicts where the cancer is. A positive result isn’t always accurate, but researchers at the National Cancer Institute say study results so far could potentially revolutionize cancer screening, and they’re designing bigger studies. Dec. 16, 2021
