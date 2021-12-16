IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds

    03:22

  • Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

    02:42

  • Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge

    02:09

  • Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    New blood test could change the way cancer is detected

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook marks 9 years since elementary school shooting

    01:39

  • Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak

    01:24

  • Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

    01:39

  • Inside look at retail theft sting

    02:26

  • Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster

    02:38

  • Pfizer says Covid pill 89 percent effective as omicron variant spreads

    02:08

  • What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

    01:58

  • House set to vote to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    02:07

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

    01:35

  • Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak

    03:23

  • Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

    02:36

  • Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster

    02:21

  • Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado

    01:32

  • House committee to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress

    01:40

Nightly News

New blood test could change the way cancer is detected

02:25

GRAIL, a Silicon Valley startup, created the Galleri test, which can screen for more than 50 cancers by looking at blood for DNA shed by cancer tumors. If it sees that DNA, then it predicts where the cancer is. A positive result isn’t always accurate, but researchers at the National Cancer Institute say study results so far could potentially revolutionize cancer screening, and they’re designing bigger studies. Dec. 16, 2021

  • Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds

    03:22

  • Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

    02:42

  • Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge

    02:09

  • Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    New blood test could change the way cancer is detected

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All