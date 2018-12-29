Nightly News

New California law says pet stores can only sell rescued dogs, cats and rabbits

01:17

Animal advocates are hailing the new law as putting pet welfare over profit, as the Humane Society says most of the dogs in these stores come from puppy mills. Breeders are concerned that the law will hurt their business.Dec. 29, 2018

  • From patient to doctor: Woman’s inspiring journey to achieve her dream

    02:06

  • New California law says pet stores can only sell rescued dogs, cats and rabbits

    01:17

  • Government shutdown by the numbers as stalemate stretches on

    01:01

  • Audio recordings may shed light on Kevin Spacey’s legal strategy

    01:35

  • With denuclearization efforts stalled, what’s next for the U.S. and North Korea?

    01:58

  • Deadly Indonesia tsunami puts spotlight on warning systems

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All